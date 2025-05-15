Local fundraiser to honour mother's memory and support Marie Curie

Ten years ago, Ruth and her family faced one of the most challenging times of their lives - caring for her mum in her final months.

During that time, Marie Curie, along with nurses from the local hospice, provided unwavering support, enabling Ruth's Mum to spend her last moments at home back in 2015 who died at the age of 63, surrounded by love and comfort. Their compassionate care not only eased her journey but also brought solace to the entire family.

Marie Curie is dedicated to ensuring more people can experience a good death end of life, where they want to die – be that at home or in a hospice. The charity relies heavily on donations to continue its invaluable work.

In memory of her Mum and in gratitude for the support they received, Ruth decided to raise funds for Marie Curie by doing something her Mum would have loved! She attempted 50 facials in April, for a suggested donation of £5 each. Ruth successfully raised £407.00 plus gift aid for Marie Curie.

Ruth's Mum, Rachel.

Ruth said: "This has certainly been a challenge, logistically fitting in 50 Facials in one month, working around family life, my work as a Coach & Tropic Skincare Ambassador, and commitments to my community. Thanks to the huge support of my husband and friends, we pulled it off! I am so proud to have raised such a good sum of money for a charity that does such tremendous and important work.

It been an experience beyond facials and fundraising. It has been great fun getting to know people better, talk about my Mum, share experiences connected to Marie Curie care, and an opportunity to talk about end of life, and death. It has felt both cathartic and joyful. I would do it all again!"

Lauren Alexander, Senior Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “What a gorgeous fundraising idea – we are very grateful to Ruth for pampering the public in memory of her Mum and helping to raise funds for our nursing service. I hope everyone enjoyed their treatment even more knowing the monies raised are going to support someone’s end-of-life care.”

Marie Curie nurses and healthcare professionals provide expert support and care in the comfort of a patient’s own home. The charity also offers a free support line and webchat available to anyone, which provides practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Ruth Lancaster of Tropic

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations, and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK.

To find out more about how you can fundraise or volunteer, contact your local Community Fundraiser, Lauren Alexander, on 07525 801531 or [email protected].