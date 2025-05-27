Local good causes invited to apply for fundraising support from The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston’s fundraising group

Local charities, good causes and community projects are being invited to apply for fundraising support from The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, Cllr Barrie Pierpoint.

In a change from tradition, Cllr Pierpoint has chosen a different approach to fundraising during his Mayoral year.

He is inviting applications in a bid to support good causes which may be launching a new service, need a new piece of equipment or something special that will benefit residents and the wider community of Boston Borough.

Cllr Pierpoint has supported many charities and good causes throughout his career as well as supporting the council’s previous Mayor’s through organising a major fundraising event.

Cllr Barrie Pierpoint, the 490th Worshipful the Mayor of Boston

He said: “I encourage local charities, good causes and community projects within the Borough to apply for consideration by the Mayor’s Fundraising Committee.”

Applications are to include a few details about your organisation or project, what you require funding for and why, the approximate cost and your contact details.

Please send your application via email to the Mayor: [email protected] by Friday 20th June.