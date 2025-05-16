Local groups come together to support Mental Health Awareness Week

Local groups coming together to support community mental health

Led by Changing Connections Rutland a group of community partners have come together to support two of our villages during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Citizens Advice Rutland, Rutland County Council, P3 Charity, Rob Persani from Rutland and Stamford Sound and the Cadence RCC Mobile Advice Centre,

The groups visited Manton Village Hall and the Glaston Village Hall to meet and speak with the community about schemes and events taking place in the local community for those living in or are affected by isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from Monday 12 until Sunday 18 May. The Mental Health Foundation started Mental Health Awareness Week 24 years ago and it has grown to become one of biggest awareness weeks both across the UK and globally. This year’s theme is ‘Movement: Moving more for our mental health’ which examines how important movement is for our mental health.