Local groups hold future planning seminar

The team at Welland Valley Legal will be available for advice

The Braeburn Lodge care home, in Deeping St James, alongside Home Straight in Oakham and Welland Valley Legal in Uppingham are inviting members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of planning for the future.

The event will take place the offices of Welland Valley Legal at 6pm on Tuesday 16th September at 6pm. The offices can be found at; 18 Orange Street, Uppingham, Oakham LE15 9SQ.

Our guests will be able to meet impartial financial consultant Christian Jenkins from Welland Valley Legal who will discuss how to plan for care and will be joined by representatives from the care home and home care sector.

General Manager Jane Lee said: “We are delighted to join Christian from Welland Valley and Amber from Home Straight to come in to our home and help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.

"It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Braeburn Lodge are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open."