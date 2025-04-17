Local historian, Jay Naylor brings the past to life at Chater Lodge Care Home

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
The Chater Lodge Care Home, in Ketton, Stamford, recently hosted an engaging event featuring local historian Jay Naylor. Jay presented a series of films and spoke about the rich history of Ketton and the surrounding area, incorporating Super 8 video technology to bring the past to life.

Among the historical events Jay discussed was the Queen's visit in 1967, which was captured on a Super 8 camera by Jay's great-grandfather and preserved in remarkable quality. Jay also shared his recent campaign to save the local redwood trees and his passionate project to plant a new grove of these iconic trees for future generations.

Jay also spoke about the history of St. Mary’s Church with a new film featuring stunning use of drone technology.

The home was also honoured to welcome the new High Sheriff of Rutland, Richard Chesterfield as a special guest, who engaged in conversations with Jay, the residents, their relatives, guests and we were also joined by residents from the Tixover House Care Home.

Jay Naylor (middle left) and Richard Chesterfield (Middle right) High Sheriff of RutlandJay Naylor (middle left) and Richard Chesterfield (Middle right) High Sheriff of Rutland
General Manager, Zoe Postgate, of Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “Today has been all about celebrating our local history and it has been a wonderful experience for everyone. Our staff and residents have thoroughly enjoyed the presentations and the opportunity to learn more about our community's heritage.”

