Local mental health trust encourages you to unwind outside of work for your mental health

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), the county’s main provider of mental health and dementia services, is encouraging people to find ways to relax and unwind outside of work this World Mental Health Day.

This year’s theme focuses on prioritising mental health in the workplace, giving us all an opportunity to focus on our wellbeing and help tackle the stigma around seeking support for mental health problems, inside and outside of work.

Sarah Connery, Chief Executive of the Trust, said:

“Work can hugely impact our mental health. Whilst for some, it can be positive, giving a sense of purpose and providing opportunities to connect with others, for others, it can be a source of stress and anxiety.

“Prioritising your mental health can be easier said than done, but there are steps you can take to support your wellbeing, by taking time out for yourself. It’s important that we all manage to find time in our very busy lives to make sure that we are doing things we enjoy as much as we possibly can.

“I hope that on World Mental Health Day this Thursday, you can find time to focus on your mental health and do that activity you have been wanting to do for a while, join a local group or even try something new.”

HAY Lincolnshire is a great online resource that puts a spotlight on things going on in the community that are good for our mental wellbeing. You can visit Hay Lincolnshire to find a list of activities taking place in your local area. From yoga to singing, sports clubs to arts groups, or perhaps somewhere to get a cup of tea, there are lots of local activities to get a wellbeing boost.

Employment Specialists in Lincolnshire Talking Therapies offer encouragement and practical support to people who are referred to the service. They help people who may be struggling with their mental health at work, finding a job or general work related issues.

Here are some useful self-care tips on how to look after yourself outside of work.

1.Go back to basics: Refocus your time and energy on the daily fundamentals of good health and wellbeing. Think about nutrition, fluids, exercise, relaxation & sleep. Sticking to a basic self-care routine helps reduce stress, boost mood, improve immunity, and enhance quality of life.

2.Disconnect from technology: Disengaging from technology enables us to reprogram our habits, create boundaries with work, and get a good night’s sleep. At least an hour before you go to bed every day, switch off all your electronic devices.

3.Lean on your support system: It’s okay to ask for help. Consider opening up about what you are experiencing with someone you trust.

4.Journal your way to joy:Writing is a relaxation technique which can also be used as a tool to manifest positivity into our lives. Create a list of everything that is causing you stress to help identify the root cause. Once you recognise the causing factor(s), you are better able to take necessary action.

5.Take a holiday: Make a conscious decision to completely switch off from work. Set an “Out of Office” email, delegate time sensitive tasks and enjoy your time off.

To find out more information and how the service could help you, visit the Employment Advisor Service, or complete a self-referral form.

To find out more about mental health support in Lincolnshire, visit the LPFT website.