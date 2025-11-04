Local optician launches campaign to bring back the art of listening

Rediscover the lost art of listening this Hearing Awareness Month

Households in Bourne are being urged to set aside their devices and rediscover the lost art of listening.

This Hearing Awareness Month (November), Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care in Crown Walk, is encouraging people to create tech-free mealtimes where everyone can truly connect – especially important for older relatives whose hearing naturally deteriorates with age.

The plea comes as many households recognise the growing problem of being physically present but mentally absent with phones, tablets and notifications constantly interrupting conversations, especially at mealtimes.

Scrolling, texting or wearing headphones during meals all make communication particularly difficult for grandparents and older relatives experiencing hearing loss, often leaving them feeling disconnected.

Scrivens branch manager, Emma Crofts, said: "Feedback we've received from customers in the run up to Hearing Awareness Month reveals they are overwhelmingly in favour of tech-free meals.

"What really stood out was how we are losing the art of listening and how this affects older relatives. When you're straining to hear and the people around you are distracted by their devices, it's difficult and can be isolating. As we enter the festive season, we want to help Bourne residents create space for proper conversations where everyone is fully present and listening."

This Hearing Awareness Month is a great opportunity to trial tech free family mealtimes for quality conversations. For those concerned about their hearing or simply curious to find out more, they can take the Hearing Check Challenge with a quick online hearing test at scrivens.com.