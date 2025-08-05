Local opticians focuses on foodbank donations

Colleagues from a Sleaford opticians are inviting customers and the local community to help with food donations as we head into the winter months.

The team at Specsavers on Southgate is collecting for Grantham Foodbank to distribute to families in need across the local community both now and in the run up to the festive season and beyond.

With 1 in 5 people in the UK living below the poverty line, the Specsavers Sleaford team are encouraging as many people as possible to donate items of non-perishable food and toiletries to support those in need in the local area.

James Coleman, store director at Specsavers Sleaford, says: "Foodbanks all over the country are experiencing extremely high demand as so many individuals are struggling to put food on the table. With food being something that people often first neglect when household budgets are stretched, we want to support those who are struggling in our community by inviting members of the public to join us in our efforts to donate as much as we can to Grantham Foodbank.

"It is a cause close to our hearts, with Karen from our team volunteering every week at the foodbank for over a year now,’ continues James. ‘We’re always keen to support the local community wherever we can. We know times are tough, but if anyone can spare just one donation and help us support this worthy cause we’d be really grateful. Whether you’re a regular Specsavers customer or just want to support the team by donating an item of food, you can pop into the store, located at 58 Southgate, Sleaford, with your donations."

The Grantham Foodbank, located at Unit 1-2 Grey Friars, provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. For additional information, an up-to-date list of the most needed items and details of additional food donation point locations, visit grantham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/