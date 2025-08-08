Local over 55s try Green Bowling for the first time

A group of over 55s from Lincolnshire had a go at Green Bowling on Monday 4th August for the first time at a fun, free taster class at Carters Park Bowls Club in Holbeach.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event was part of First Time for Everything,a community programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

The instructors at Carters Park Bowls Club introduced participants to Green Bowling. They also enjoyed free light refreshments afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

Local Over-55s enjoying Green Bowling

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, ‘First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

Andrea Briggs, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, says: “We had a very well attended FTFE outdoor green bowling session, an ideal lovely summers evening activity! A warm welcome given to lots of new faces, ladies and gents, along with our regular monthly attendees. Carters Park Bowls Club members explained the rules, showed us how to bowl and mixed us all up to create five bowling rinks. Player’s confidence grew as the evening went on and all became very competitive in their final games! Lots of cheers, laughter and encouragement from all the rinks. One of our attendees is planning to join the Bowls Club after they enjoyed their first bowling session so much this evening. We all enjoyed a chat with a cuppa and all asking if we are to return next Summer! A sign of an activity that has been enjoyed by all!”

One participant, Jenny M said: “It was great to meet lots of new people, and I will be joining the Bowls Club!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next First Time for Everything session in Lincolnshire is a A Walk and Talk around the Lakes hosted and guided by Lincs Wildlife Trust volunteers on Thursday August 14th. To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Andrea Briggs, on tel: 07468 701994, email: [email protected] Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 3,000 free activity sessions to try, plus shorter- bite-sized activities on TikTok and Instagram. It is free to join and anyone can take part with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.