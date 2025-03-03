Local retailer pledges to raise £200,000 for Macmillan

To reach this ambitious target, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme will combine the efforts of its members, customers, and colleagues.

Lincolnshire Co-op has pledged to raise £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in just six months, helping to fund vital emotional, practical, physical, and financial support for local people living with cancer.

A donation of this size could support Macmillan’s support line phone service for five weeks. In this time, the dedicated team could deal with over 10,000 calls and web enquiries from people in need of information or support.

The retailer plans to host community fundraising events, such as sponsored walks and coffee mornings, all over Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties.

Colleagues outside Lincolnshire Co-op Food Store

Additionally, Lincolnshire Co-op is covering costs for colleagues willing to participate in sponsored walks organised by Macmillan in Cromer in Norfolk, Skipton in Yorkshire, and Bakewell in Derbyshire.

Each time a member shops with their dividend card, the business also donates to Community Champions, and customers can donate their change into collection boxes in pharmacies, food stores, travel branches and post offices.

Laura Worsley, Senior Community Co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We know that this charity has touched many people locally, and we’re keen to bring people together to give back and enable them to continue delivering for our communities.

“We’ve set the target of raising £200,000 in just six months, and we’re going to do everything we can to achieve that! There’s lots planned, so keep an eye out if you want to get involved.”

The business will be hosting coffee mornings

Lincolnshire Co-op members chose Macmillan as a Community Champion through a vote. The local co-operative last fundraised for the charity in 2010 and raised £90,000.

Ellen Lusardi, Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We are really excited to be working together with Lincolnshire Co-op.

“The target of £200,000 is an astonishing amount of money, that will make a huge difference to the lives of people living with cancer, and we are thrilled that Lincolnshire Co-op is so passionate about making the most impact possible during our six-month partnership.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to reach the local community in a different way and spread awareness of the Macmillan services available to the people of Lincolnshire and surrounding counties. Watch this space!”