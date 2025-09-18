Local Scunthorpe children's football team scores big with franchisee kit sponsorship

McDonald’s Franchisee, Bob Meadowcroft, who owns and operates five restaurants in Lincolnshire, has sponsored the new kit for the under-15’s youth team at Appleby Frodingham Juniors FC. The two-year sponsorship will help support the youth team for the current 2025/26 season and seasons ahead.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Meadowcroft and his restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

The team were thrilled to unveil Scunthorpe McDonald’s as their new sponsor during the official kit reveal, marking a proud moment for both the players and the wider community. The announcement came as a surprise for the team players, and they couldn’t be more excited to be supported by McDonald’s –a brand many of the kids know and love!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sponsorship is made even more meaningful by the personal connections between the club and the restaurant team. The Scunthorpe McDonald’s Business Manager’s son plays for the team and one of the restaurant’s crew trainers has a brother in the team – adding an even stronger community connection to the partnership.

Under-15’s youth team at Appleby Frodingham Juniors FC

To celebrate the partnership, Scunthorpe McDonald’s also plans to frame one of the new shirts and display it in the restaurant.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee Bob Meadowcroft, who owns and operates 5 restaurants across Lincolnshire, said:“Youth football plays a vital role in our community, and it’s the responsibility of businesses like ours to support initiatives like this wherever we can. By providing new kits and training equipment to Appleby Frodingham Juniors FC Under-15s, we’re proud to help the team prepare for the season ahead. I am excited to see the team enjoying their fixtures throughout the next year.”

James Ogg, the Appleby Frodingham Juniors FC Under 15s Manager, said: “I want to start by saying on behalf of the team, how grateful we are for the sponsorship that McDonald’s has kindly provided us. This has allowed us to purchase a brand-new home kit for the next two seasons! We hope to repay this kind gesture by having a successful season on the pitch - it’s the least we can do!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 24th year, McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over ten million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June. To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.