Local swim school graduate selected for high performance swimming club

Local swim school Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire is celebrating the success of one of its graduates who has been accepted to join the Grantham Swimming Club.

Bethany Meakin (10) from Grantham, began her Puddle Ducks journey at the age of one and recently graduated from the swim school’s programme having completed level 6 in Swim Academy.

Throughout her time with Puddle Ducks, Bethany has also taken part in school swimming galas, local swimathons and has even become a Gold Rookie Lifeguard with the RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society UK). Now a graduate from Puddle Ducks, Bethany has recently been accepted to join Grantham Swimming Club, a professional, high performing swimming club.

Commenting on her swimming journey so far and her exciting next steps, Bethany’s dad Paul Meakin commented: “Throughout her time with Puddle Ducks Bethany has earned multiple badges and certificates, but more importantly she has learned how to swim beautifully. Swimming is not only a great way to exercise but also a vital skill that could save her life or help to assist her to save someone else’s”.

Puddle Ducks’ graduate Bethany Meakin

He added: “We are so proud of Bethany for working through all the levels and improving her ability along the way. This is due to the amazing job of her teachers who are brilliant at their jobs. Whether it’s explaining the task ahead, keeping a pool full of children calm, demonstrating a stroke or supporting a child one on one, they always know exactly what to do. We’re so exciting for Bethany’s next steps at Grantham Swimming Club!”.

Nicola Wilson, Owner of Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire concluded: “We are all incredibly proud of Bethany. It’s so rewarding to see what she’s achieved so far and how much she genuinely enjoys to swim. We look forward to seeing where her journey takes her next as she embarks on her exciting new chapter!”.

