Boston’s professional theatre, Blackfriars has announced some amazing live showsthat will make up its 2025 season. The local venue is bringing in spectacular showsthat are stopping off in Boston as part of nation-wide tours.

Executive Director, Adey Ramsel, said: "We are programming across the board with something for everyone. We are the thriving hub in Boston and the local area for live theatre, music and comedy.

"We are bringing back old favourites and new shows, plays, music tributes and entertainment; there will be new shows added to our website all the time. Boston needs to check in with us weekly to see what’s new, as we bring in quality live entertainment, a few names that people will recognise and more importantly, with all of our shows, we can promise an up-close personal experience that you don’t get in the large 2,000 seat venues."

As part of next year’s season, the venue has the award-winning comedy tribute to Victoria Wood – Looking For Me Friend. ‘The most feel-good show in town’ is playing in Boston on March 20. This show is for fans of Victoria and for those yet to discover her, to come together and relish her breathtaking wizardry with words.

Blackfriars Theatre, Boston. Photo: Google

Following successful UK tours and a critically acclaimed run in New York, Michael Morpurgo's compelling sequel to 'War Horse' returns to the stage in the delightful, family-friendly show Farm Boy in April. Combining drama, storytelling,and original music this is a moving account of the changing face of the English countryside and a beautifully crafted reminder that stories really can reach out across the generations.

In May as part of the 80th VE Day commemorations, the variety show Spirit of the Blitz stops off in Boston as part of its tour. Playing May 7 at 2pm, this is a trip down memory lane and a sentimental journey back through time to the glorious melodies and good clean comedy that accompanied a dogged nation’s battle for survival.

Younger fans can get their fix with a dazzling explosion of music, dance, and excitement as Flowers and Friendship Bracelets takes to the stage! This is the ultimate pop concert and celebrates the biggest hits from the hottest artistes of today.

‘Shake it Off’ with Taylor Swift; sing along to ‘Flowers’ with Miley Cyrus; dust off your best dance moves to ‘Vampires’ with Olivia Rodrigo, and not forgetting the unstoppable Sabrina Carpenter performing all her top hits such as ‘Espresso’. An incredible concert with a huge pop party to finish the show, creating unforgettable memories for children and families. This show is the Ultimate Concert Experience, live in Boston in May!

Britain’s Got talent winner Richard Jones will play his family magic show at Blackfriars in June, whilst for true crime fans, the gripping show Makings of a Murderer 2 will be playing in April.

Music fans are in for a treat in October with the Adele tribute, Hometown Glory, a candlelit recital of Adele’s delightful songbook, performed absolutely live. Featuring multi-award-winning Natalie Black this is a gorgeous must-see, not only for Adele fans, but for anyone wishing to enjoy a very special, golden evening of hits to take your breath away. This show has sold out theatres since 2011.

Something a little different for Christmas is Bah Humbug. This bitter/sweet comedy is a female version of A Christmas Carol but with a twist. In a partnership with Boston College, Blackfriars is presenting this play in the 95-seat studio at the Sam Newsom centre, just 200 yards from Blackfriars. This festive offering is the first in three shows lined up at the studio.

Adey Ramsel adds: “Having the partnership with the College means we can continue to programme shows when our main theatre is busy. Pantomime takes over Blackfriars in December, but we want to be able to offer our audience a choice and the Sam Newsom studio is perfect. It’s just down the road from us, offers an awesome theatre space. At only £13.50 Bah Humbug is perfect Christmas entertainment, but tickets won’t last.”

All shows are on sale at www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk, or you can pop into the theatre Monday to Saturday between 10am and 1pm to book in person and choose the best seats.