Local Ukulele band release Christmas single
We started 2 years ago from a joke post on Facebook. None of us could play…anything. We have all learnt together and practice every 2 weeks.
This year we decided to write our very own Christmas single. First ever song we’ve written. First time we’d ever been in a studio or made a music video. We are very happy with the results!
So we will keep playing, learning and practicing.