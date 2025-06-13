Local winner who lost her two children in house fire tragedy, among those celebrating business success

A mum whose young children died in a house fire in Eynesbury is among the inspirational achievers celebrated at the seventh Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards.

Jade Horton also sustained lifelong injuries after jumping to safety from a second floor window during the blaze, just before Christmas 2020.

But tragically she was unable to save her daughter Sienna and son Isaac, aged seven and three, as the fire raged.

Afterwards, doctors told Jade she would never walk again but she defied the odds and was back on her feet within three months. But today she relies on daily medication to function.

Jade Horton receives her Woman of Courage Award from Sue Cressman.

Holistic therapies and healing played a huge important part in her healing journey – a journey which also led her to become a qualified Angelic Reiki Master and establish Merkaba Holistics. This deeply spiritual practice addresses a person’s physical, emotional, mental and spiritual needs targeting the root causes of physical ailments and encourages healing at a deeper level within the body.

One of 32 winners on the night, Jade was celebrated by more than 300 people assembled at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, Warwickshire, as she collected her Woman of Courage award.

She said: “I was waiting with such anticipation for my name to be called out, I cried before getting up to receive the award. Everyone who knows me or knows of my story will understand how much this award means to me, I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment, having this recognition nationally is just amazing!

“In honour of my children, Sienna & Isaac, I dedicate this award to both of them.”

Jade pictured with her children Sienna and Isaac.

The glittering ceremony was hosted by Kirsty Leahy and Karen Jones.

The evening’s entertainment also included performances by Birmingham’s Elmhurst Ballet School and singers Pippa Langhorne, Colin ‘Sugarfoot Mills’ and Coventry’s Ruth Kelly.

Other big winners on the night included the Business Woman of the Year, Abigail Edmunds from Stratford and Elinor Perry, of Pentlands Accountants, in Leamington Spa who was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award. Lianne Kirkman was awarded the Community Champion prize after founding The Esther Project in Leamington Spa.

Also recognised were: Doreth Abrahams, of Laydidee’s Natural Skincare in Wolverhampton. (Excellence In Health & Wellbeing – Beauty); Debbie Roscoe (Charity of the Year). Debbie heads up Arrive Alive in Birmingham – a charity that provides vehicles and equipment, including defibrillation and bleed kits, into communities; Chris Boehm, of Leap IT in Hockley Heath (Inspirational Man of the Year); Natalka Hunka of Aspire HR & Training Consultants in Knowle (Start-Up of the Year); Gabriela Goldberg, of George Green LLP in Birmingham (Rising Star & Future Leader); Tracy Benbow and Wendy Coris, of Fabulous Suppers in Warwickshire; (Family Business of the Year); Beverly Clarke, of Spear Travels in Stratford-upon-Avon (Excellence In Professional Services); Harpreet Stevenson, of Collective Companion, in Warwickshire (Excellence In Marketing); Amanda Chalmers, of Chalmers News PR in Warwick (Excellence In Media); Alana Patchett, of Purple Monster, in Warwick (Excellence In Technology & Innovation); Clare Haynes, of Wildfire in Leamington Spa (Business Consultant/Coach of the Year); Preeti Lekhi, of Seymours Solicitors in Leamington Spa (Women In Property); Sophie Howe, of Comtec Translations in Leamington Spa (Inclusive Leadership); Cynthia Tamraz, of Café Desa in Leamington (Excellence In Independent Food); Chris Pickering, of L Pickering & Sons in Warwick (Businessman of the Year); Donna-Maria Grant, Tummy2Mummy Midwifery & Scanning Services, in Hinckley (Excellence In Health & Wellbeing); Suzanne Virdee, of Redditch (Inspirational Woman Award); Lindsey Gillespie, from Pawesome Pets Grooming School in Coventry (Trailblazer of the Year); Iliada Rossi of Rossi Studio Ltd, Warwick and Maxine Faulder of About Face in Solihull (Influencer of the Year). Maxine left her job to take over her husband’s business following his sudden death from complications with prostate cancer last year.

All the 2025 winners

Special Recognition Awards were also presented to: Bianca Rodrigues of Bia’s Kitchen Show, in Leamington Spa; Paola Spiga, of Glam & Glow Beauty Lab in Hockley Heath; Daniel Skerma, of PA Forum, Birmingham; Gemma Mills, of Born2Sing, Birmingham; Emily Burton, of The Valley, Evesham and Ronaldo Hare, of Men’s Prosperity Club C.I.C, Birmingham and Rebecca Boulton, Leader in Creative Arts at Finham Park 2 School in Coventry.

The Awards, which were unveiled at The House of Commons in February, are headed up by Ladies First director Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and sponsored by Edwards Wealth, in Berkswell; Alsters Kelley Solicitors; Pertemps Network; IXL Centre; Mallory Court Country House; Bia’s Kitchen Show and Sandhu Foods.

Tracey said: “Our Ladies First Awards celebrated the achievements of both women and men in our community, honouring those who have gone over and above in their business and in their personal lives. A massive congratulations to all of our winners and finalists. It was your night to shine!

“It was most definitely an unforgettable evening celebrating excellence, raising vital funds for our local breast cancer wards and enjoying first class entertainment throughout.

Elmhurst Ballet performed.

“I would like to express a huge thank you to our sponsors, partners, members and awards team, in particular Atul Lakhani and his staff at the IXL Dallas Burston Polo Club and incredible Sanjay Food.”

The evening included an auction and raffle, which raised around £5,000 towards Sue Cressman’s ongoing fundraising for new breast cancer equipment for Birmingham hospitals.

Full list of winners can be found here: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/2025-winners/

Please credit photos to: Everybody Smile Photography.