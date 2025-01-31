Local youngsters see their designs on new East Lindsey District sweepers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday, 29 January, three local children were invited to see their winning designs printed on either side of the new East Lindsey District sweepers which were installed by GRS Signs, in Louth.

Crew members drove the new sweepers to Hogsthorpe Primary School where they were happily greeted by Nevaeh (aged 9, Tattershall Brownies), and Brooke (aged 11, Hogsthorpe Primary School Academy), two of the three chosen winners of the competition. The third winner was Lillie (aged 10, Mablethorpe Primary School).

The girls were accompanied by their parents/guardians and their teachers, with other pupils from Hogsthorpe Primary School watching from a distance as they played in their lunch break.

Cllr Martin Foster was honoured to be asked to judge this competition as well as presenting the three girls with a very well-deserved certificate and a mini-Lego sweeper set. They enjoyed seeing their design on the sweeper and having their photos taken in front of it. They were even lucky enough to sit in the driver's seat for a picture!

Nevaeh, 9, with her winning design

The competition was a great success, with so many entries from local children varying from primary schools to activity groups. The contest turned the functional street sweepers into traveling pieces of local children's art.

Cllr Martin Foster, East Lindsey District Council Portfolio Holder for Environmental, says: “Seeing the artwork on the side of the new sweepers is truly amazing! The children within our district are so talented and this shines through after seeing all of the lovely designs we received.

“Choosing the winning designs was not an easy task, but I am confident that the new sweepers will brighten our streets, not just by sweeping them, but with the refreshing new designs.

“This competition has provided a platform for our young citizens to contribute to their district and express their talent and creativity, and I couldn’t be more amazed!”

Make sure to keep a lookout for the new sweepers!