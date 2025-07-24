Look out for a bobby in the lobby when you're shopping

PCSO Jackie Norcott will hold the drop-in sessions at Asda Boston

Boston’s ASDA supermarket will relaunch its 'Bobby Lobbies' campaign at the Lister Way store on 30 July. This initiative gives local residents the opportunity to speak informally with a member of the Boston Police team right in the store, at their convenience. Each session will last for one hour and take place approximately once a month.

The idea had previously operated in the store to allow police officers the chance to get more contact with local people and to find out the issues and problems that concerned them.

By holding these sessions at the Lister Way supermarket, PCSO Jackie Norcott from Boston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be able to engage with the community in a setting that feels welcoming and familiar to everyone.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at Asda Boston said: "Asda is proud to play an active role in the local community, and over the years we've built a strong partnership with the police. The return of Bobby Lobbies is another great way for local residents to connect with their police team in a relaxed, informal environment.

"We want to hold Bobby Lobbies in our store to ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to meet their local police team and raise any concerns they might have. It's a real service that we hope our customers will appreciate. We hope that by hosting the events in our shop customers will feel more at ease and more inclined to stop by for a chat. It’s a valuable service we’re proud to support.

PCSO Jackie Norcott added: “I'm looking forward to meeting the Asda shoppers, having some really good conversations with people from the local area, and offering advice across a range of issues that customers want to discuss.”

The first Bobby Lobby session will take place in the store’s lobby area on Wednesday 30 July from 2:30pm to 3:30pm. It will provide a chance for the policing team to meet as many local people as possible and to answer any questions they may have about policing in the area - whether there is something specific they want to discuss or just want to say hello.

As part of the monthly scheme, Boston Police staff will return to the store regularly to engage face-to-face with the community about policing matters. Upcoming sessions are scheduled for Saturday 16 August, Tuesday 30 September, and Tuesday 28 October, all running from 2:30pm to 3:30pm.