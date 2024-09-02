Looking for a gig? Local actor needed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire-based actor needed for world premiere of new play performing in 2025.

Stamford-based director is on the look out for a male actor 18 +to appear in a new play intended to perform at theatre festivals in 2025.

WARMIND has been adapted from renowned playwright, Howard Brenton's Plays for the Poor Theatre. It is set on a bombsite in World War II where three children play and create games and characters. It is atmospheric and at times scary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play is being entered for the All England Festival being performed at the Little Theatre, Leicester in March 2025. It is also hoped to go forward to the Manx Amateur Drama Federation Festival of Plays being held at the Gaiety Theatre, Isle of Man over the Easter weekend.

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

Rehearsals begin in January in Stamford on Sunday afternoons. Small travel expenses are available. If accepted, travel and accommodation will be paid for the Isle of Man trip.

If interested a script is available to read by contacting: [email protected]