Lots to do with North Kesteven District Council at this weekend’s Heckington Show

Come and join in the fun on NKDC's stand at the Heckington Show.

The 156th Heckington Show runs on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 & 28, and the District Council will be back in its familiar ringside location where you can buzz about biodiversity alongside a giant bee, discover how to be even friendlier to bees, bugs and nature and help to supercharge shared objectives to Act on Climate together in North Kesteven.

There’ll be chance to discover the secrets of Sleaford’s hidden castle, work out how to get the best from digital devices through free Digital Hubs, enquire about energy efficiency and cost-cutting measures for your home and find out how to keep yourself, your home and your community better protected from flooding.

Through a programme of talks, hands-on craft and creativity, engagement, activities and some watery fun, they hope to help you and your family learn more about the council, its services and partnerships and some of the myriad ways it makes a difference in, and improvements to, people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And be sure to pick up a copy of the Heart of Lincs Leisure Guide to inspire some great days out within the district over the rest of the summer holidays and year-round – many of them free or low-cost at their arts centre, the Hub in Sleaford, four heritage locations, three leisure centres and the three community pools in NK, the International Bomber Commands Centre or cycling and walking on miles and miles of way marked paths.

Plenty for families to try at NKDC's stand at the Heckington Show (image from last year's event).

Through sponsoring the men’s and women’s cycle races again NKDC is also seeking to inspire more active lifestyles and participation when the vice-chairman Coun Chris Goldson crowns the Victor and Victrix Ludorum who are the champions of champions having performed the best throughout Saturday’s exciting races.

Seek NKDC’s stand out on the corner of Avenue A, come and make a bee bomb, drop by for a chat and help set a shared path to Carbon Net Zero. Gates open at 9am and they will be ready to see you there through to 6pm, both days.

You might like to time your visit around one of the talks scheduled throughout both days – listed below; otherwise drop by and any of the colleagues or volunteers will be pleased to answer any questions. If you’re looking to make sense of any digital devices that are getting the better of you, do bring any phones or tablets with you to gain optimal insights and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tickets and more information about the show see: www.heckingtonshow.org.uk

SATURDAY

TIME TITLE

10.00-10.30 Online scam safety

10.30-11.00 How to save energy and money

11.00-11.30 Local climate action

11.30-12.00 Uncovering Sleaford Castle

12.00-12.30 Can you go plastic-free?

LUNCH

2.00-2.30 How to save energy and money

2.30-3.00 Listed buildings and energy saving

3.00-3.30 Local climate action

3.30-4.00 What you can do to help nature

SUNDAY

TIME TITLE

10.00-10.30 Online scam safety

10.30-11.00 Can you go plastic-free?

11.00-11.30 Bumblebee Conservation Trust

11.30-12.00 Community action for nature

12.00-12.30 Adventures on foot in NK

LUNCH

2.00-2.30 Community action for nature

2.30-3.00 Nature and climate – the connection

3.00-3.30 Adventures on foot in NK