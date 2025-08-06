Louth audiologists’ take hearing health on the road

A local audiologists has stepped up its community outreach this summer, taking part in a wide range of events to promote hearing health and provide valuable advice across Lincolnshire.

The team at Specsavers Louth has been actively attending local events, using the opportunity to raise awareness about hearing care.

With prolonged noise exposure posing long-term risks to hearing, the team has been highlighting the importance of protection and early intervention.

Andrew Downes, store director at Specsavers Louth says: ‘Hearing health is such an important and often overlooked part of everyday wellbeing. We’ve really enjoyed getting out into the community, speaking to people in their own environments, and sharing practical tips and support. It’s been fantastic to see how open people are to learning more about how to protect their hearing - especially in professions and hobbies where noise is a constant.’

So far this summer, they’ve joined the Lions International’s Classic Car Show, the Tractor Rally, and the Lincolnshire Young Farmers Rally, and spoke at one of the group’s youth business meetings. Most recently, they’ve been engaging with the public at a Lincolnshire Bike Night.

In addition to the outdoor events, the team has also visited local church groups, leisure centres, and libraries, where they’ve been fielding questions around hearing changes and offering expert advice in a relaxed setting.

This week, the community work continues as the team joins the Campa Connect project, a mobile outreach initiative aimed at supporting rural communities. One of the team members has been travelling in a branded camper van, offering ear health checks and advice across multiple isolated locations over two days.

Specsavers Louth remains committed to supporting hearing health in the region and looks forward to continuing this important work throughout the summer.

For more information or to book a hearing test, visit Specsavers Louth or call 01507 351050.