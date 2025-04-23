Louth charity and food bank plans new home

The proposed layout plan for the community kitchen and food hub. Image: ELDC

A food bank and social enterprise in Louth is looking to move to a new location to keep running and to ‘expand its impact’.

Building on its work in the town’s community, which began under the banner of the Priory Hotel in 2001, the team at Daniel’s Kitchen is now seeking planning permission from East Lindsey District Council to convert an industrial unit on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

In documents submitted with the plans, the applicant says the unit will serve as a multifunctional community space, offering support to individuals facing food insecurity, social isolation and financial hardship.

Proposed services include repurposing supermarket surplus to reduce food waste and provide affordable meals, fresh food hampers to encourage healthier home cooking, free delivered meals for those unable to cook for themselves, food parcels for families in crisis, mentoring and counselling to help individuals move forward, and community events aimed at tackling social isolation and promoting local talent.

“Daniel’s Kitchen currently operates from The Priory Hotel on Eastgate, where we have been based since 2001,” the applicant wrote.

“Our work integrates community support with employment opportunities for individuals with learning and social challenges. However, our lease at the Priory ends in June 2025 and our current landlords do not support our charitable and social initiatives.

“The Fairfield Industrial Estate location presents an ideal opportunity to expand our impact, providing a dedicated space for both community and commercial activities that complement, rather than compete with, existing businesses in the town.”

If approved by East Lindsey District Council, the organisation has said the new site will be open from 7am to 7pm daily, with weekends and special events running later as required.

The applicant continued: “By granting this change of use, ELDC will be supporting an initiative that strengthens food security and community support in Louth, enhances local economic growth by boosting visitor numbers and supporting businesses and provides a socially responsible, self-sustaining business model that benefits the entire community.”