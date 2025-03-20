Louth community panto group donates to charities

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:35 BST
Louth community pantomime club handing over £800 to Hayley Hodson from Mimi's Mission from the proceeds of Robin Hood - The Panto.placeholder image
Louth Community Pantomime Group has raised a fantastic £1,600 for local good causes.

The popularity of Robin Hood – The Panto, staged in January, meant that, after paying all the overheads and a cheque to the venue Ayscough Hall, The Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home and Mimi's Mission incorporating Mimi's Youth & Community Centre, received £800 each.

At a gathering in the hall, panto club member Lou White presented a cheque for £800 to Sara Drage of The Ark, while Hayley Hodson from the group presented £800 to Mimi’s Mission.

Louth Community Pantomime club also handed over the hall costs cheque for £1,000 to Peter Fox, Nicola Clarkson and Ron Thomas from Ayscough Hall.

