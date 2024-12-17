Louth Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society with reindeer giveaway
The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.
Chris Long nominated Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society for the competition saying: "The society is a wonderful much needed local charity supporting local sight impaired clients, and their families.
"The charity’s Sight Impairment Officers work tirelessly to ensure that clients who are struggling to come to terms with losing their sight are supported, enabling them to live their lives as independently as possible. “
Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.
"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”