Louth Golfers tee off to support cancer patients

Chris and Judith Barber with some of the team from the Oncology Department, Lincoln County Hospital

The Oncology Team at Lincoln County Hospital have just received a £1,000 funding boost thanks to the seniors section of Louth Golf Club.

Seniors Captain for 2025, Chris Barber, chose United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as his charity of the Year. This was his way to say thank you for the care his wife, Judith, received whilst a patient at Lincoln County Hospital after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

Judith spent nine months undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy and continues to receive regular check-ups.

Chris was full of praise for the hospital staff for their sterling work in providing healthcare every day in Lincolnshire’s hospitals. He said: “A lot of our golf members at the club have used the services of Lincoln County Hospital and we all wanted to give something back.”

Chris and Judith recently met up with some of the team that looked after her when they visited the Oncology Unit to pass on their donation.

Liz Timms, Deputy Sister on Ingham Ward expressed her thanks to all the golfers and said: “This donation is very much appreciated – we understand cancer is something close to people’s hearts and these funds will be used to help improve our patients lives.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “This donation will make a difference to patient care. It is only with the support from businesses and local organisations like Louth Golf Club that we can provide extra equipment and facilities that is transforming healthcare across Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

In 2024, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity funded projects worth over £108,000 to support cancer patients. This included resources for parents to help support and aid discussion with children about their cancer diagnosis, and a new makeover to the Oncology Garden which has created a peaceful and welcoming space for patients attending the hospital for treatments.