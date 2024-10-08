Louth joins "End Polio Now" Campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year around this time, Louth Rotary holds events to bring attention to Rotary’s worldwide programme to eradicate polio.

Polio is a paralyzing and potentially deadly infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of 5. The virus spreads from person to person, typically through contaminated water. In the UK children are now immunised by their local clinic under the NHS, but in many countries, children are unprotected.

Rotary members worldwide have raised more than US$2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to defend nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Since the eradication programme started in 1985 Rotary has helped reduce polio cases by 99.9%.

The purple crocus is the emblem of the End Polio Now campaign. Purple is the colour of the dye that is applied to each child’s finger to show that they have been immunised.

Louth Rotarians planting crocuses

Louth's St James’ church is lit up in purple throughout October, and on October 18th Louth Rotarians will be planting purple crocus bulbs in prominent positions around Louth. At the Louth market on October 23rd and 25th Louth Rotary will have a stall selling merchandise based on the theme of the purple crocus to raise funds for the campaign.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Its goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever.