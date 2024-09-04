Love Birds: Newton House Care Home have two new residents

The Lincolnshire-based care home have two new residents Lilo and Stitch. A few weeks ago we were contacted by the our fabulous friend Rob Dixon regarding the possibility of a budgie residing at Newton House.

A few weeks later, we were delighted to welcome Lilo, who had kindly been donated by the amazing Steve Price & his fabulous friend Nick kindly donated a cage. Residents we’re delighted with the new addition at Newton House, and after many conversations we thought Lilo really needed a friend. This afternoon Steve & Jane visited with the perfect companion for Lilo and as soon as they were introduced it was such an incredible moment and love was in the air. Being reunited with her brother ‘Stitch’ was just what was needed and it wasn’t long until they preening each other & happily playing. Here’s to many years of happiness, love and magical memories with our new feathered friends.