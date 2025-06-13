Love Your Neighbourhood 2025: Gardening competition returns to Boston Borough

Boston Borough Council is excited to bring back the Love Your Neighbourhood gardening competition for 2025. This popular annual event encourages residents, community groups, and villages to take pride in their outdoor spaces and help make the borough a more beautiful place to live.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 16 June to 4 August 2025, the competition invites residents, community groups, and villages across the borough to showcase their gardening achievements and contribute to the visual and environmental improvement of their local areas.

Participants are encouraged to enter one or more of the following categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Courtyard/Balcony – £100 (1st Prize), £50 (2nd Prize)

Best Front/Back Garden – £100 (1st Prize), £50 (2nd Prize)

Best Community or Communal Garden – Commemorative Plaque

Best Village – Commemorative Plaque

Tell us your news

These categories are designed to recognise a wide range of contributions—from individual creativity in compact spaces to collaborative efforts that enhance shared environments and village-wide initiatives.

To participate, entrants must submit their name, address (including postcode), and telephone number via email to [email protected] by 4 August 2025.

You can also enter by post by sending the same details to:

Volunteer Co-ordinator, Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston, PE21 8QR

Entrants are encouraged to include photographs that highlight the design, planting, and overall impact of their garden or green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said: “The Love Your Neighbourhood competition continues to be a highlight of our community calendar. It not only enhances the visual appeal of our borough but also strengthens neighbourhood connections and promotes sustainable, creative gardening practices. I encourage residents of all ages and abilities to take part and help us celebrate the best of Boston Borough.”

The Love Your Neighbourhood competition is all about celebrating local pride, creativity, and community spirit. Judging will take place in early August, and winners will be announced shortly after.