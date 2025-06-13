Love Your Neighbourhood 2025: Gardening competition returns to Boston Borough
Running from 16 June to 4 August 2025, the competition invites residents, community groups, and villages across the borough to showcase their gardening achievements and contribute to the visual and environmental improvement of their local areas.
Participants are encouraged to enter one or more of the following categories:
- Best Courtyard/Balcony – £100 (1st Prize), £50 (2nd Prize)
- Best Front/Back Garden – £100 (1st Prize), £50 (2nd Prize)
- Best Community or Communal Garden – Commemorative Plaque
- Best Village – Commemorative Plaque
These categories are designed to recognise a wide range of contributions—from individual creativity in compact spaces to collaborative efforts that enhance shared environments and village-wide initiatives.
To participate, entrants must submit their name, address (including postcode), and telephone number via email to [email protected] by 4 August 2025.
You can also enter by post by sending the same details to:
Volunteer Co-ordinator, Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston, PE21 8QR
Entrants are encouraged to include photographs that highlight the design, planting, and overall impact of their garden or green space.
Cllr Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said: “The Love Your Neighbourhood competition continues to be a highlight of our community calendar. It not only enhances the visual appeal of our borough but also strengthens neighbourhood connections and promotes sustainable, creative gardening practices. I encourage residents of all ages and abilities to take part and help us celebrate the best of Boston Borough.”
The Love Your Neighbourhood competition is all about celebrating local pride, creativity, and community spirit. Judging will take place in early August, and winners will be announced shortly after.