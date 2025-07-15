Lovell employees volunteer to clean up Spout Yard Park in Louth

Lovell employees recently volunteered their time to help clean up Spout Yard Park in Louth, continuing a valued partnership that has supported the community space for several years.

Lovell first partnered with Spout Yard back in 2021 as part of the Lovell 50 Challenge, a company-wide initiative celebrating 50 years of Lovell.

As part of the challenge, staff from the local team supported park maintenance efforts, an experience that laid the foundation for an ongoing partnership between Lovell and the park.

Spout Yard Park is a peaceful public garden in the heart of Louth. It offers a green space for relaxation, community events, and family visits. The park also features an art gallery and hosts a variety of cultural activities throughout the year, making it a well-loved destination for both residents and visitors.

As part of this latest effort, Lovell staff carried out a range of maintenance tasks, including litter picking, general tidying, and jet washing the park’s patios to enhance the area's safety and appearance.

This initiative is part of the developer's ongoing commitment to social value and community engagement, supporting spaces that bring people together and improve quality of life. Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, explained:

"Spout Yard Park is a real gem in Louth, and we’re proud to play a part in maintaining it. Our ongoing partnership with the park is something our team is passionate about. At Lovell, it’s not just about building new homes, it’s also about enhancing the places that make our towns special and supporting the spaces that already bring communities together."