Luke Staton takes on the ultimate challenge: Running 100 miles to make dreams come true for children

Retford local and former professional & England Youth footballer, Luke Staton, is gearing up for an incredible challenge as he prepares to take on the Robin Hood 100 ultramarathon. This gruelling 100-mile race will see Luke pushing his physical and mental limits, all in support of Dreams Come True, a national charity dedicated to enriching the lives of children with disabilities, serious illnesses, or life-limiting conditions by making their dreams come true.

Luke’s journey to the 100-mile mark has been anything but easy. In 2022, he attempted the same ultramarathon, completing an astonishing 74 miles in 22 hours despite extreme physical exhaustion and severe blisters. Though he fell short of his 100-mile goal, Luke’s commitment and determination shone through.

Reflecting on his previous attempt, Luke said, “I gave it my all, but my body just shut down. I was 26 miles short of what I’d set my goal as, but that’s part of long-distance running. I made a commitment to myself that I would not go home wondering if I could have carried on. I stopped only when it was impossible to do any more.”

This year, Luke is more determined than ever to complete the full 100 miles, driven by a deep passion for the cause he supports. “Running 100 miles is no small feat—it requires immense physical endurance, mental toughness, and an unwavering commitment, much like the resilience shown by the children that Dreams Come True supports,” Luke said.

Luke Pictured with Brother Ronnie Staton

Dreams Come True is unique in the UK as the only wish-granting charity specifically supporting children living in the most deprived areas. The charity’s work ranges from providing specially adapted trikes for children with cerebral palsy to tablets that help autistic teenagers develop their communication skills. Each dream brings moments of magic and creates lasting memories that can change lives for years to come.

“Every mile I run is a step closer to making more dreams a reality for these incredible kids,” Luke shared. “It’s about showing my children, and myself, that you can do whatever you set your mind to, no matter the obstacles.”

Luke’s journey from a young footballer playing at Wembley at age 15 to his transition out of professional sports, and now as a Keynote speaker and coach, embodies the spirit of resilience.

He has dedicated his life to inspiring others to overcome setbacks and pursue their dreams, a mission that perfectly aligns with the values of Dreams Come True Charity.

“Having realised my own dream, I now work to help others realise theirs,” said Luke. “This run is about more than just reaching 100 miles. It’s about demonstrating the power of persistence and the belief that you can achieve great things, no matter your age or the challenges you face.”

Luke’s goal is not just to complete the race, but to raise significant funds for Dreams Come True, ensuring that more children can experience the joy and empowerment of having their dreams fulfilled. Luke is calling on the community for support as he embarks on this monumental journey.

“Please support me as I take on this challenge and help me reach my fundraising goal.

Together, we can bring joy, hope, and life-changing experiences to children who need it most. Let’s make every mile count,”.

How to Support

You can support Luke’s fundraising efforts by visiting his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/page/luke-staton-100milerun. Every contribution brings us one step closer to making a difference in the lives of children who need it most.

Race date: Robin Hood Untramarathon 21st September 2024