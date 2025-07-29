Luxury wellbeing brand Rituals opens stylish new store at Lincoln’s Waterside centre

The stylish new store brings Rituals’ renowned range of luxurious bath, body and home products to shoppers in Lincoln, offering indulgent essentials designed to elevate everyday wellbeing.

The opening is the latest addition to Waterside following significant investment by joint venture owners Wykeland Group and Lincolnshire Co-Op, who have delivered a £3 million programme of improvements since acquiring the centre two years ago.

Rituals has signed a long-term lease for the 1,200 sq ft retail space, creating seven new jobs, and joining an impressive line-up of leading retailers at Waterside, including H&M, Next, The Body Shop, New Look, Superdrug, O2, Office, and Apple Premium Partner, Select.

Rituals said the new store provides customers with a unique retail experience focused on transforming everyday routines into meaningful moments of wellbeing.

Waterside Centre Manager Mary-Jane Booth said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Rituals to Waterside. This premium wellbeing brand is exactly the type of quality retailer that complements our vision for the centre and demonstrates the continued confidence major brands have in Waterside and Lincoln as a retail and leisure destination.

“Rituals brings something truly special to Lincoln – not just luxury products, but an immersive shopping experience.

“Their commitment to exceptional customer service and meaningful brand values aligns perfectly with our investments to create an outstanding shopping and leisure environment.”

The opening coincides with major improvements to the centre’s façade on High Street, including a new shopfront featuring curved glass, restored period windows, and comprehensive stonework restoration sympathetic to the area’s historical character. The more open and attractive frontage provides easier access along the River Witham and to the Cornhill Quarter.

These improvements have also seen accessories retailer Accessorize reopen next to Rituals, following landlord works and a tenant refresh to the store.

Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), said: “We’re delighted to have opened the doors to our brand-new Rituals store in Lincoln, where customers can explore a world of luxurious wellbeing.

“Whether it’s unwinding with our bath and body essentials, or creating a calming atmosphere at home with our signature fragrances, each product is crafted to bring a sense of balance and serenity.”

Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals is now established in over 40 countries, with more than 1,300 standalone stores and 3,900 “shop-in-shops”.

Leading Yorkshire-based property development and investment business Wykeland Group and member-owned Lincolnshire Co-op acquired Waterside in June 2023.

Since then, the owners have committed to a significant and ongoing programme of investment that has given Waterside an exciting new lease of life and reinforced its position at the heart of Lincoln’s retail and leisure proposition.

Confidence in the centre was highlighted earlier this year when a trio of major existing retailers committed to Waterside.

Fashion and homeware retailer H&M extended its lease at Waterside and began a £2m revamp of the centre’s anchor store.

Next and The Body Shop also each signed new leases, giving a major vote of confidence to Waterside and ensuring the three popular stores remain in Lincoln city centre for years to come.

1 . Contributed Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals is now established in over 40 countries, with more than 1,300 standalone stores and 3,900 “shop-in-shops”. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Rituals said the new store provides customers with a unique retail experience focused on transforming everyday routines into meaningful moments of wellbeing. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The opening coincides with major improvements to the Waterside centre’s façade on High Street, including a new shopfront featuring curved glass. Photo: Submitted