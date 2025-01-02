There were some unusual sights taking a dip on Mablethorpe beach on New year's Day for charity. Photo: suppliedThere were some unusual sights taking a dip on Mablethorpe beach on New year's Day for charity. Photo: supplied
There were some unusual sights taking a dip on Mablethorpe beach on New year's Day for charity. Photo: supplied

Mablethorpe Big Dip 2025 – bathers brave cold, wind and rain for a splash in the North Sea!

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:24 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 16:28 GMT
Stormy weather with cold, rain and high winds did not deter brave bathers from taking a dip in the North Sea for charity on New Year’s Day.

Every year, the Mablethorpe Big Dip takes place on the town’s beach when hardy souls brave the elements in aid of the local Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

A lot of New Year’s Day dippers around the country were called off due to bad weather, but our resilient Mablethorpe community went in where others did not dare.

Wednesday morning saw 37 hardy souls take part in the event organised by the Flanders Friends group, which is passionate about the Armed Forces and says the Big Dip is held “for the cause, not the applause”.

One of the organisers, Ron Fisher said: “A massive thank you and well done to all who joined us for the Mablethorpe Big Dip 2025 you’re all amazing!”

He added: “It went very well – cold and rain but a great event.”Anyone aged 16 or over in good health could take part and there were entrants of all ages.

Each participant paid and entry fee and there were further collections and sponsorship on the day. They will not know how much was raised until later. The 2024 event raised a staggering £4,200.

Some dressed in fun outfits including a skimpy poppy number, a lobster costume and a ‘slippery when wet’ sign!

RNLI members were also out in force to oversee event safety and Claire Arnold Mayor of Mablethorpe & Sutton on Sea handed out medals afterwards.

Still thinking of the festive season. Photo: supplied

Mablethorpe's Mayor supports a dipper in a skimpy poppy outfit. Photo: supplied

...And we have a lobster! Photo: supplied

Big Dipper ready to take the plunge at Mablethorpe. Photo: Ron Fisher

