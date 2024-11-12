Major Bell Event to commemorate 25 Years of restoration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St. Thomas’ Church in Market Rasen is delighted to announce a special “Major Bell Event” on Tuesday, 19th November 2024, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peal of Lincolnshire Surprise Major, involving 5040 changes, will be rung in celebration of two significant anniversaries: 25 years since the bells’ restoration in 1999 and the 125th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers.

The event also commemorates the historical significance of Market Rasen, which hosted the first meeting of the North Lincolnshire Association 140 years ago, an organization later incorporated into the LDGCBR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This momentous occasion will be marked by skilled ringers from across the Lincoln Diocese. If successful, the peal will be the first-ever of a Surprise method on our bells—a milestone in St. Thomas’ history. One of our own dedicated band members will also join in ringing this challenging peal. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the resonant sound of the bells as they echo across Market Place, Church Street, and Caistor Road.

Ringing Platform

We warmly invite anyone interested in learning more about bell-ringing, or perhaps trying their hand at this ancient art, to reach out to our Tower Captain, Norman Palmer, at 07881 423388.

About Our Bells and Our Tradition of Ringing

The bells at St. Thomas’ Church, dating from as early as 1732 to 1887, had not been rung since 1947 until a major restoration in 1999. Thanks to a community-driven fundraising effort, supplemented by National Millennium funding, our bells were revitalized with new wheels, bearings, and a sturdy steel frame. An Ellacombe chime was also added, allowing one person to chime all eight bells, making them accessible for everyone, including young students, to experience the art of ringing.

Our bells underwent extensive maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing their swing and improving clappers for better sound and longevity. Today, eight dedicated ringers are needed each week for Sunday services, ringing everything from straightforward “rounds” to complex methods such as Grandsire and Stedman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who wish to experience ringing firsthand are welcome to join us for practice on Wednesday evenings from 7:30 to 9:00 pm. Feel free to enter the church, follow the sound up to the ringing chamber, and introduce yourself to our Tower Captain, Norman Palmer. Beginner instruction is typically available from 7:00 pm by prior arrangement, allowing learners to gradually join our band.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Major Bell Event or any of our regular practices. To learn more, please contact Norman Palmer at 07881 423388, or stop by on a Wednesday evening.

St. Thomas’ Church, Market Rasen—Keeping Tradition Alive Through the Joy of Bell-Ringing