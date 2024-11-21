Major Grimsby redevelopment brings NSPCC Together for Childhood into the heart of North East Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The redevelopment of an historic derelict building in Grimsby will bring vital support to families closer to the heart of the town’s community.

St James House, close to the iconic Grimsby Minster, is undergoing a multimillion-pound refurbishment and thanks to the support of the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust will be the new home for NSPCC Together for Childhood, which works with children, families, communities and schools in the town to support the local community.

Together for Childhood is a long-term project working with local communities to make them safer for children. It helps local partners and families come together to prevent abuse and tackle the problems that cause it, head-on.

The building has been empty for almost 15 years, requiring major building and renovation work which will create a modern and accessible space, which will be available to local organisations and families.

Work is already underway by E-Factor, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to local businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to drive innovation and economic development in towns across Northern Lincolnshire.

Mark Webb, Managing Director of E-Factor & The Business Hive, said: “We recognise that to revitalise Grimsby town centre we need people to want to visit, to want to walk down the high street, to access services, to shop, eat, and be entertained by everything on offer.

“With the redevelopment of St James House, we are proud to welcome NSPCC Together for Childhood as our first tenants into the building. As part of the NSPCC, the amazing work everyone there does to support families in Grimsby is perfectly aligned with our values, our intention to be part of the positive, and to help make Grimsby town centre a place for all.”

Lisa Smith, Strategic Service Manager for Together for Childhood, said: “Our work with families and partners in East and West Marsh has offered support to hundreds of parents, carers and children and helped build a stronger community.

“By relocating into the heart of the town, we can continue to build stronger relationships with the community in Grimsby. We want to create a welcoming, open space for the public to visit us. Creating a feeling of familiarity with the people of Grimsby, will help encourage families to speak out if anything is troubling them, and hopefully ensure they get support sooner.”

The Katherine Martin Charitable Trust is a long-standing supporter of the NSPCC with a special focus on its work for children and young people in Grimsby.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We are delighted to support the NSPCC move to new premises in the heart of the town and will be opening the Katherine Martin NSPCC Centre in 2025 as a lasting legacy to her generosity.”

Councillor Margaret Cracknell, portfolio holder for children and education at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m really pleased to see NSPCC Together for Childhood move into the town centre as part of this redevelopment.

“I know the good work that they do with children, young people and their families in our community, and I’m confident that this move will bring them closer to those that will most benefit from their support. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the NSPCC as they move into the heart of our town centre.”

To find out more about NSPCC Together for Childhood in Grimsby, click here, email [email protected] or phone 01472 803500.