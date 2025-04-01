Make a nomination to recognise Lincolnshire’s wonderful community and hospital staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nominations are now open for awards which celebrate the amazing community and hospital staff working across the NHS in Lincolnshire.

The second Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG) Staff Awards will take place in September this year, celebrating the fantastic staff working across both United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS).

The Staff Awards have a number of categories recognising excellence in patient care, compassion and respect, great team work and innovation amongst other things.

The awards are an opportunity for the people of Lincolnshire to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and care shown by community and hospital staff working across the county, and where they have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and care.

The winners from the 2024 LCHG Staff Awards.

Anyone can make a nomination in the 14 the award categories, including staff, patients and members of the public.

The programme will culminate in an event where over 400 staff will be celebrated at a stylish awards night held at the Epic Centre, Lincolnshire Showground.

Group Chief Executive, Professor Karen Dunderdale, said: “The Staff Awards are a great way of recognising the hard work and dedication of our colleagues across our community and hospital services.

“I would like to encourage as many people as possible who have seen or received great care or service to make a nomination and help us give our staff the credit they deserve. Our devoted staff work hard every day, and these awards are one way to celebrate those who go above and beyond’’

Paper copies are also available upon request.

The nominations for 2025 will close on Friday, July 4.