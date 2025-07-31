Making Lincolnshire more breastfeeding friendly – one sticker at a time

Fun Farm Day Nursery in Lincoln proudly displaying their window sticker

As part of our World Breastfeeding Week (1-7 August) celebrations, the NHS Lincolnshire Maternity and Neonatal programme are proud to launch our “Breastfeeding Welcome Here” window sticker campaign—an initiative designed to make public spaces across Lincolnshire more welcoming and supportive for breastfeeding families.

These eye-catching stickers, featuring the Start for Life and Better Births logos, are a simple yet powerful way for venues to show their support. Whether you're a GP surgery, café, library, children’s centre, or community hub, displaying a sticker lets families know they are welcome and supported.

We’re inviting venues across the county to get involved. It’s easy—just contact us and we’ll send you a sticker along with a postcard explaining the initiative. Once your sticker is up, we’d love to see it! Send us a photo and we’ll give your venue a shout-out on our social media channels as a breastfeeding-friendly space.

Together, we can help normalise breastfeeding in public and create a more inclusive, supportive environment for families in Lincolnshire.

To request a sticker or find out more, get in touch today! Email: [email protected]