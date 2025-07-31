Making Lincolnshire more breastfeeding friendly – one sticker at a time
These eye-catching stickers, featuring the Start for Life and Better Births logos, are a simple yet powerful way for venues to show their support. Whether you're a GP surgery, café, library, children’s centre, or community hub, displaying a sticker lets families know they are welcome and supported.
We’re inviting venues across the county to get involved. It’s easy—just contact us and we’ll send you a sticker along with a postcard explaining the initiative. Once your sticker is up, we’d love to see it! Send us a photo and we’ll give your venue a shout-out on our social media channels as a breastfeeding-friendly space.
Together, we can help normalise breastfeeding in public and create a more inclusive, supportive environment for families in Lincolnshire.
To request a sticker or find out more, get in touch today! Email: [email protected]