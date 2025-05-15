Maple Leaf Lodge care home hosts free planning for care seminar

Maple Leaf Lodge care home, in Grantham have invited members of the local community to a meet Castlegate Financial Advisors to discussing the worries of paying for care.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the 20th May Tuesday from 10am, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees. On the day, guests will also have a chance to discuss their individual concerns.

General Manager Kerry Angeloni said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Maple Leaf Lodge are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.