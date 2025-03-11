Maple Leaf Lodge care home workers sleep out for charity
The Great Tommy Sleep Out 2025 is a fundraising challenge designed to support the estimated thousands of veterans who are experiencing homelessness in the UK right now. The challenge doesn't replicate rough sleeping, but it does give you an idea of the situation too many of our nation's heroes find themselves in.
Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they begin the fundraising challenge.
Courtney, Activities Lead at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, said: “Taking part in this challenge is a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home is behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”
Our team have sponsorship forms and one can be found at our reception if you wish to donate.
