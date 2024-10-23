Maple Leaf Lodge launches Happy Feet

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:45 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham has organised a walk on 1st November at 11am which is open to the local community to come along and join in.

The leisurely stroll will take place at Maple Leaf Lodge and residents, their relatives and staff are looking forward to stepping out into the autumn air to help improve health and well-being.

After the walk, all participants are welcome to stop off for refreshment at Maple Leaf Lodge care home for a sit and a natter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager Kerry at Maple Leaf Lodge care home, said: “At our home we care for a lot of residents with different needs, and we support them to live active lives where possible. Getting out and about in the local area with the community is another really important aspect of life to support good health and well-being.”

Happy Feet WalkHappy Feet Walk
Happy Feet Walk

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for residents, from respite care to long-term stays.

Related topics:Grantham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice