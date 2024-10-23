Maple Leaf Lodge launches Happy Feet
The leisurely stroll will take place at Maple Leaf Lodge and residents, their relatives and staff are looking forward to stepping out into the autumn air to help improve health and well-being.
After the walk, all participants are welcome to stop off for refreshment at Maple Leaf Lodge care home for a sit and a natter.
General Manager Kerry at Maple Leaf Lodge care home, said: “At our home we care for a lot of residents with different needs, and we support them to live active lives where possible. Getting out and about in the local area with the community is another really important aspect of life to support good health and well-being.”
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for residents, from respite care to long-term stays.