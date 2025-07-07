Maple Leaf Lodge makes resident’s dream come true

BHC

Peter, a resident at Maple Leaf Lodge has always been a big supporter of the football team, Nottingham Forrest, so staff at the home made his wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Peter has lived at Maple Leaf Lodge for many years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Peter’s face when his dream was realised.

Peter, a lifelong supporter of Nottingham Forest was absolutely overjoyed to open a personalised ‘thank you’ letter sent directly from the club. The letter acknowledged his decades of loyal support and expressed the team’s appreciation for fans like him who have stood by them through every season.

The smile on Peter’s face as he read the letter was unforgettable. He proudly shared the letter with staff and fellow residents, beaming with pride and joy. This thoughtful gesture not only made Peter’s Day but touched the hearts of everyone in the home.

The home would like to share their gratitude to Nottingham Forrest Football club for sending this letter over to the home and bringing so much joy to Peter.

Kerry Angeloni, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Maple Leaf Lodge. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Peter was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for 67 residents from respite care to long term stays.