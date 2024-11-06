Maple Leaf Lodge: Remember, remember the 5th of November

Staff and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham celebrated Bonfire Night with a bang this November 5th when they wrapped up warm to gather around to watch a fantastic firework display and enjoy lots of seasonal treats and refreshments.

Bonfire Night commemorates the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot when 14 individuals tried to blow up the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament on November 5th 1605. Staff and residents made a traditional Guy to burn on the bonfire while the fireworks lit up the night sky.

The residents enjoyed traditional bonfire night treats, including sweets, hot dogs, beautifully prepared by the head chef.

Resident, at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, it’s so lovely to celebrate these traditions all together. The fireworks bring back so many memories of Bonfire Nights through the years, these times are so special.”

Residents and staff enjoying fireworks

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “We had a fantastic time, our residents love to keep these traditions and reminisce about years gone by. We had a great sing-a-long and enjoyed the hot dogs, it’s been a brilliant evening.”Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care, dementia and respite care.