March, a busy month for the Humberside International Women's Club
On the day the members of the HIWC were also introduced to ALMA, the soup ladle. The ladies were able to enjoy a variety of international soups, breads, cheeses and some sweet treats. The soups varied from Persian Chicken Soup and Minestrone to Spicy Moroccan Lentil Soup and more. Simply delicious!
The speaker for the General Meeting in March was Horace Liberty from Lincoln on the subject " Lincoln Then & Now".
It was a presentation about the history of the City of Lincoln, using old postcards dating back round 120 years ago and comparing those sights with todays. This wasn't the first time the club had invited Mr. Liberty and as usual his talk was highly interesting and entertaining.
The club's next meeting will be Thursday 17 Apr at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am for 10.30am start. The guest speaker for April will be Kathleen Barnett, talking about "Ginny the Tiger".
A gentle illustrated tale about the experience of being an adoptive mum to a Bengal Tiger rescued from a squalid zoo in Belgium.
The Humberside International Women's Club is a friendship club, promoting friendship and support for women from international backgrounds or interests.
More information can be found under www.hiwc.org.uk