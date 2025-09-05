Marie Curie fundraiser holds final tea party

L-R - Maggie Lindley at her August garden tea party, with Carol, Pat, Barbara, John, Maggie, Jeff and Roger.

After a decade of opening her garden gates to the community, a fundraiser near Louth, has hosted her 10th and final annual Garden Tea Party in aid of Marie Curie – and what a send-off it was!

Determined to reach a personal goal of £10,000 raised in 10 years, Maggie Lindley of Goulceby went all out this summer with a joyful celebration featuring a live band, quiz, guess the cake weight competition, raffle with a mountain of prizes, homemade bakes, plant and cucumber sales.

Homemade cakes were generously donated by residents, some of whom entered a baking competition held ahead of the tea party. Others baked simply to ensure there was a wide enough selection to keep guests happy.

Thanks to Maggie, the tireless efforts of her husband, Roger and the support of her merry band of volunteers – made up of family and friends – she raised a phenomenal £2,163.09 this year, bringing her grand total to £10,574.64!

Lauren Alexander from Marie Curie with Roger and Maggie.

This incredible fundraising achievement has helped fund 1,366 hours of Marie Curie nursing care, providing vital night-time support for people living with terminal illness in their own homes. These hours allow Marie Curie nurses to deliver emergency pain relief, manage symptoms, and offer compassionate care when families need it most – during the quiet hours of the night when help can feel furthest away.

Maggie said: “The garden tea parties have succeeded in bringing our local community together, each of the ten years fundraising for Marie Curie. Here in Goulceby there hasn't ever been anyone telling me about any personal experience linked to Marie Curie, but support for our work is always given generously. Thus, the target amount was set, and people excelled themselves. I don't think I ever thought it would be a good way to go out on a high, more just helping to consolidate what we already know; if you put plenty of effort in, you usually get rewarded.”

Lauren Alexander, Senior Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Lincolnshire, added: “Maggie’s dedication over the past 10 years has been nothing short of inspiring. Her garden tea parties have become a cherished tradition in the community, and the funds she’s raised have made a real and lasting impact on the lives of people across Lincolnshire. We are so grateful to Maggie and Roger for their kindness, creativity, and unwavering support.”

For more information about Maggie’s fundraising or to learn how you can support Marie Curie, contact local Community Fundraiser Lauren on 07525 801531 or [email protected]