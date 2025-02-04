Marie Curie Lincolnshire’s Christmas Bazaar closes after 20 years

Marie Curie Lincolnshire is announcing the closure of its ‘Christmas Bazaar’ shopping event after 20 years of success. The Christmas shopping event sees over 60 stalls selling gifts, handbags, jewellery and more, and has been a cornerstone of the community since, raising funds for the end of life charity’s vital work.

Over the past two decades, the Bazaar has raised over £238,000, funding 10,383 hours of Marie Curie nursing care—equivalent to 1,153 nights— which has had a direct impact on services in Lincolnshire.

Lauren Alexander, Senior Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire said: " The closure of the Bazaar marks the end of an era, and we are incredibly proud of the impact it’s made within the local community and all the money raised over the years has helped Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.

“This event has been a journey full of success, challenges, and most importantly a shining example of the kindness and dedication of our community.

“We’d like to thank all the volunteers, stand holders, sponsors, and supporters who have contributed over the years. Your loyalty, passion, and generosity have made a lasting difference in the lives of so many.”

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to almost 40,000 people across the UK via its hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms, navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.

To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this March visit: www.Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Lauren Alexander on 07525 801531 or [email protected]

Christmas Bazaar Committee L to R: Sue Plaziuk, Registered Nurse, Volunteer Committee: Gill Straw, Linda Westwood, Helen Wilcox, Sue Logan, Ian Looker, Anne Looker, Val Wells and Lauren Alexander, Senior Fundraiser for Marie Curie.

To support the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2025 you can also pick up an iconic daffodil pin in Morrisons, Superdrug and SPAR stores this March. For more information or to donate go to www.Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil