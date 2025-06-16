Market Rasen man leads national Snowdon climb for men’s mental health

The event, called the Snowdon Sunset Summit, was held during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15 June) and aimed to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention work. It was run by Men’s Minds Matter - the only UK organisation focused entirely on men’s suicide intervention and support - and supported by outdoor clothing brand Montane. The event has raised over £40,000 so far, which will go towards vital resources, research, and suicide intervention efforts.

Mike Pastor, who lives in Market Rasen and is Head of Fundraising and Development at Men’s Minds Matter, played a key role in planning and delivering the event.

“This event was about bringing people together who’ve either experienced their own mental health challenges or been impacted by suicide,” said Mike.

“The climb created an incredible sense of connection, support and visibility - and a reminder that none of us are alone in this.”

Participants climbed together as the sun set over the Welsh mountains, with many sharing stories of survival, remembrance and resilience at the summit.

Funds raised from the event will go directly towards suicide prevention work, including frontline psychological interventions and the development of evidence-based resources for men in crisis.

Dr Luke Sullivan, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Men’s Minds Matter, added:

“Many of those who took part have experienced suicidal crises or lost someone to suicide. The climb was a symbolic and literal show of strength, community, and resilience. Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK - 3 out of every 4 deaths by suicide in the UK are male (74.1%). There are around 14 male deaths a day, that's 5110 a year. All of them are preventable. We have to do more to intervene early, support effectively, and challenge the stigma that keeps men silent.”

“This event showed what’s possible when we come together as a community and take action. We’re proud of everyone who took part - and especially grateful to Mike for leading it with such dedication.”

The organisation has seen growing demand for its work and plans to host more community-focused events around the UK, aimed at tackling stigma, providing support, and ultimately saving lives.

To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit: www.mensmindsmatter.org

