Market Rasen Racecourse Beer Festival and Charity Raceday returns for another successful year

Market Rasen Racecourse recently hosted their annual Beer Festival and Charity Raceday, showcasing a perfect blend of horse racing and community spirit. This year's event was particularly special, raising an impressive £10,536 for LIVES Charity, which provides vital emergency medical services in Lincolnshire.

The first race of the day was the LIVES Charity raceday, with eight riders taking to the course having raised money for the charity.

Lily Stanham-Richie, a current work rider at Craig Lidster Racing, came out the emphatic winner. Having previously worked for trainer Nick Kent and as a polo groom, Lily rode a fantastic race.

Another highlight of the day was the Nineteen Twenty Pour Handicap Steeple Chase, where Francky du Berlais secured his third victory at Market Rasen, marking his 10th career win. Ridden by the talented James Bowen, the race drew considerable excitement from the crowd, particularly because it was also associated with the “Name A Beer” competition. Andy Nalliah, who had entered the competition after a previous visit during Family Day, was thrilled to choose Best Turned Out, and watch the race with his family from the director’s box, making it a memorable day for them all.

Market Rasen Racecourse

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen, commented, “What a fantastic day had by all at our Beer Festival and Charity Raceday. Not only did we see a growth in attendance on the day, but to raise over £10,000 for LIVES Charity was a brilliant achievement by all.

The festival boasted a wide selection of local brews, and demand was so high that beer was nearly sold out by the end of the day, underscoring the event's popularity!”

Market Rasen next raceday is Tuesday 15th October, whilst the popular Spooktacular Fireworks takes place on Halloween, with tickets for all events available on www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen