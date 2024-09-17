Market Rasen Racecourse receives coveted 'Excellent' rating from VisitEngland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Market Rasen Racecourse is delighted to announce today that is has received a rating of “Excellent” by VisitEngland.

Assessors from VisitEngland visited the Lincolnshire venue for the Family Extravaganza and LIVES Raceday on July 7th, handing the racecourse an overall score of 90.3 percent. In addition, Market Rasen continues to be an Accredited Racecourse under the VisitEngland Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme.

In summary, VisitEngland’s report noted:

“The Family Extravaganza and LIVES Raceday was a delightful blend of thrilling horse racing and family-friendly activities. The atmosphere was lively and welcoming. The day supported the local charity LIVES, adding a feel-good factor to the event. The racecourse offers a unique and enjoyable racing experience. It is picturesque and has excellent viewing areas that allow spectators to get close to the action. The staff are welcoming, and the facilities cater well to both casual racegoers and seasoned enthusiasts. The rural Lincolnshire setting adds to the charm, making it a great venue for a day out.”

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen, commented: “It is a tremendous honour to be awarded an Excellent rating by VisitEngland as we strive at Market Rasen to give our customers the very best experience possible.

“What was particularly encouraging to note in VisitEngland’s assessment was the praise handed out to members of staff across the racecourse, be they ticketing staff, catering staff or car park attendants.

“It is our staff that make us able to deliver the very best customer service and experiences and I would like to thank each and every one of them for all their hard work.”