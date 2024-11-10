Market Rasen rock band - State of Mind - release first singles

I Wish It Wasn't True, released October 2024

Up and coming, young rock band - State of Mind - made up of 4 Market Rasen lads, have released their debut singles this autumn.

After a successful stint in the recording studio at Chapel Studios in Louth, singles Between You & I and I Wish It Wasn't True were released on all major streaming platforms in October 2024.

Described on You Tube as ‘bad ass … and on the road to success’, thanks to their catchy rock riffs and indie sound, this versatile band are four young lads definitely making sound waves in the local area.

In stereotypical rock band fashion the lads are school mates with the token kid brother on drums, who spend (too?) much of their time playing live gigs in pubs, bars and at festivals.

Between You & I, debut single

Formed in 2023, they’ve moved quickly. Starting with raw rock covers and acoustic sets - basically anything to play live - to now performing their own songs. Catch them live in the local area on 30th November at Glentham Village Hall, 14th December in The White Swan or 20th December in Dan's Bar.

For full details of all of their upcoming events follow them on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok @stateofmind_2023