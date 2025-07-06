Market Rasen Rotarians hold a successful collection for TWAMtc

Rasen Rotarians organised another of their TWAM collections on Saturday last, this time in front of the disused Police Station in Caistor.

Following several weeks of intermittent advertising on the surrounding village Facebook pages, the morning was a great success, collecting a full trailer load of tools, equipment, haberdashery, sewing machines etc.

Goods were brought not only from Caistor, but from Rasen, Laceby, Holton Le Moor and other villages, showing the enthusiasm for this upcycling project. One picture shows Debbie Pearce from Market Rasen who travelled with a car load of welcomed donations to Caistor.

All the donated goods will be dispatched, when a full transit load has been collected, to a refurbishing and sorting centre in Rugby. When cleaned, checked and repaired the items are put into Tradespersons packs and sent to undeveloped areas of several African countries, giving the recipients the opportunity to start a small business. Last year some 22 shipping containers of Tradespersons packs were thus dispatched.

Anyone who has unwanted tools, haberdashery and equipment can call 0755 175 9116 and a collection can be arranged.

Meanwhile, a further carload of medical supplies, collected by Rotarians has been delivered to a collection point in Gainsborough, and will soon be en route to Ukraine to help in medical centres there. Again, anyone who would like to supply unused, unopened, within date medical supplies please call the above number or 07889 558 779. Ukraine medics also need any walking aids, medical seating, folding tables etc.

As our past and current Market Rasen Rotary Presidents say, whilst having fun, we do some good to some people, somewhere in the world without too much cost or effort.