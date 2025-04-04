Market Rasen Rotarians revisit 500-tree project

Market Rasen Rotarians with Yvonne Horrocks and Sally Robinson from the Market Rasen Environmental group. Photo supplied

Market Rasen Rotarians have continued to look a collection of trees which they planted four years ago.

Members obtained and planted around 500 trees of appropriate species in February 2021 in the De Aston Fields, for everyone to enjoy.

Tree choice was guided by the East Lindsey tree expert at the time.

Rotarians and particularly Rtn David Herring, have kept a supervisory eye on them in the intervening four years, but during the last week, all the guards (which are compostible), have been removed from the larger trees, and grass removed from around the base of the trees.

The Rotarians were joined by Yvonne Horrocks and Sally Robinson from the Market Rasen Environmental group to do the work, setting the trees up to give pleasure, shade and environmental benefits for years to come.