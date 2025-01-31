Market Rasen selected for Lincolnshire’s Coronation Community Orchard Project

The entrance to Mill Road Park, where part of the new orchard will be planted. Photo: Google Streetview

A bid to establish a community orchard in Market Rasen has been approved

The Rasen Area Environment Group made the bid to be part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Coronation Community Orchard Project, funded by Defra’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund.

The exciting development marks a significant step forward in creating a vibrant, multi-functional green space, that will benefit both the local environment and the community.

The Market Rasen Community Orchard project aims to plant a diverse array of 84 fruit trees across two key locations in Market Rasen. Most trees will be planted at Mill Road Park, creating a substantial community orchard space, including apples, pears, plums, medlars, and mulberry, while a select number of mature specimen trees will be planted in the front area of De Aston field, enhancing the existing recreational space near the benches.

With a focus on Lincolnshire varieties, the orchard will not only promote biodiversity and support wildlife but also provide a source of fresh, locally grown, produce for residents.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of both the Environment and Sustainability Member Working Group at West Lindsey District Council and of the Rasen Area Environment Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

He said: “This community orchard represents a fantastic opportunity for Market Rasen. It will enhance our local environment, provide educational opportunities, and create a beautiful space for residents to enjoy. We’re grateful for the support of the Coronation Community Orchard Grant in making this vision a reality.”

Key features of the Market Rasen Community Orchard project include:

- Planting of 84 fruit trees, with a preference for Lincolnshire varieties

- Creation of habitats for pollinators and other wildlife

- Community involvement in planting, maintaining, and enjoying the orchard

- Educational opportunities for sustainable horticultural practices

- An ongoing maintenance commitment from dedicated volunteers

The project will come to life through a series of community planting days from February 6-8, 2025. Local schools and community groups, including Market Rasen Pre-school, Town & Country Pre-school, the Old Station Group, and Market Rasen Primary School, will be participating in the planting activities. The group welcomes community volunteers to join the planting effort on Saturday, February 8.

“We’re excited to bring this project to fruition,” said Yvonne Horrocks of the Rasen Area Environment Group. “The community orchard will not only provide environmental benefits but also serve as a gathering place that promotes social interaction, physical activity, and mental well-being.”

The group extends its gratitude to all supporters and looks forward to breaking ground on this transformative project for Market Rasen.

For more information or to volunteer for the community planting day on February 8, contact: Yvonne Horrocks, Secretary and Coordinator Rasen Area Environment Group, email [email protected]

The Rasen Area Environment Group (RAEG) is a local community-driven initiative focused on improving the environment in and around Market Rasen. Formally established in 2022, RAEG engages residents in environmental

projects such as community gardening, tree planting, and wildflower sowing efforts. The group aims to enhance local biodiversity, promote sustainability, and encourage community involvement in caring for the natural surroundings.

One of their key projects includes the creation of the Rasen Community Garden, a space where volunteers grow organic produce while learning about sustainable horticulture.